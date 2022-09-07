Make This Cannabis-Infused Peach Burrata Salad to Prolong Summer

Italian grandmas have been making panzanella, or bread salad, for centuries. But cannabis has been cultivated across Tuscany even longer.

Ancient Romans cultivated cannabis plants as early as the 1st century AD, and author and naturalist Pliny the Elder wrote about using cannabis plants for various culinary and medical uses in his scientific encyclopedia of the world, The Natural History. So, it’s probable that this isn’t the first time that cannabis leaves have been used in a hearty summer salad like this one.

This panzanella recipe swaps traditional tomatoes with juicy peaches and adds a generous helping of burrata cheese—mozzarella’s creamier cousin that’s filled with a luscious center of curd and fresh cream. Its oozy center spills onto ribbons of salty prosciutto speckled with fresh basil and hunks of lightly toasted rustic Italian bread, all atop a bed of crunchy green lettuces.

Finished with fresh cannabis leaves—which won’t get you high—and gently tossed in a cannabis-infused lemon balsamic vinaigrette dressing—which definitely will, this is an easy, sensory showstopper. Each bite is a little creamy, salty, sweet, crunchy, and savory.

Now grab a serving platter, cutting board, large mixing bowl, and let’s get baked.