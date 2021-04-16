Cannabis Packaging Is a Problem But These Innovations Might Just Solve It

Cannabis is an amazing plant. The new industry has tremendous potential to make positive changes in the ways we do healthcare and business in general. But there is a really ugly facet of the cannabis industry that we don’t like to talk about. In fact, there’s a pile of it underneath my desk right now, and more in a bag under the kitchen sink. The ugly, unfortunate truth in question? Plastic.

Last time I ran my own numbers, just based on my estimated flower intake since Oregon’s legalization, I am individually responsible for at least 200 pounds of plastic entering the waste stream. My smoking habits alone. Think about retail stores—the average bud tender fills hundreds of containers every week; a fresh container for every transaction. The average child-resistant pop-top container for an eighth of flower can take up to 184 g of plastic, so it only takes about 5,000 pop-tops to create a metric ton of plastic. Legal cannabis is meant to be a healing, paradigm-shifting miracle, and we’re turning it into another high volume channel for virgin plastic and landfill waste.

If you’re currently fumbling with a calculator to figure out how much plastic your pipe is responsible for, that’s good. This is a serious, present problem that we need to mitigate, stat. But if we want to really make a difference, we have to be realistic about the fact that neither consumers nor businesses are able to go cold turkey on plastic tomorrow. We need achievable steps that transition us from this dangerous current trajectory. In the case of Calyx, a sustainable packaging company based in Boston, it starts with changing the way we think about plastic in general.

“We take the mantra of ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ very seriously,” says Anneliese Brosch, marketing manager and longtime member of the small team at Calyx. “And with current contradictions in recycling laws region-to-region, emphasis on the ‘reuse.’ As our CEO Simon puts it, ‘plastic’s biggest detriment is that it doesn’t break down, and there’s already a lot of it. But plastic’s biggest benefit is also that it doesn’t break down, and there’s a ton of it.’ We want to harness that, to keep these materials in motion and outside of landfills.”