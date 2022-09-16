10 Cannabis-Themed Nail Art Ideas For A Modern Stoner Manicure
From leaf stickers to real weed and every green ombré in between.
Of all the activities often associated with smoking cannabis, doing one’s nails is a sorely underrated one. It’s fun, for one—watching the swirling liquid colors spread across your nail and carefully focusing that stoned energy into each swipe. Plus, the time and patience required to let each coat dry works well with the slower, more thoughtful rhythms. Once everything is dry, you get to admire your craftsmanship every time you pack a bowl or roll something up.
More and more people (even Seth Rogen!) are proudly displaying their cannabis-inspired manicures, from amateurs using leaf-shaped nail stickers to pros creating one-of-a-kind sets with actual cannabis plants. The inspiration lies in your smoking corner—the question is just where to get started. Here are 10 ideas to get you started brainstorming a weed-inspired manicure to remember.
Classic Leaves
Take any hue of polish, a pointed nail art tool, or—if you’ve got a steady hand—even a bent paper clip (ideally not the same one you used to clear your last bowl), and a lot of patience, and any amateur artist can pull off a seven-pointed leaf shape.
Mini Leaf Patterns
A big leaf across your nail isn’t the only way to play with a marijuana motif, though. If you’ve got a narrower point tool on hand or opt for nail stickers, think of the mini seven-pointed leaf as an ingredient for a pattern—make your own pot polka dots or checkered texture; use them to create a stony, fuzzy heart for Galentine’s Day. Make them yours!
Weed Charms
For those who just don’t have the time for that kind of detail work, there are reusable nail charms that you can affix to your nail with a hearty glob of your favorite top coat.
Shades of Green
Not everyone is down to wear their love for cannabis so clearly on their sleeve, and there’s nothing wrong with wanting a work-friendly wink to weed on your nails. The solution? Get creative! Get conceptual! Take any and all greens in your kit for a more subtle watercolor-style, ombré ode to weed.
Smoke Signals
Leaves and green only speak to part of the cannabis experience. Once the good times are underway, one thing comes to mind: smoke. Swirls and puffs of fragrant, unmistakable cannabis smoke. This is a fun inspiration point for those seeking more neutral color palettes on their tips.
420/710/W33D
Why not start the conversation with your nails? Cannabis culture offers an array of numerical references—420 for all things weed; 710 for dabbers and vapers—and thanks to censorship on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, new code words like “w33d” and “ouid” have emerged to be able to talk about the plant without getting flagged. More of a weekend mani for most, but one that will definitely reveal weed-friendly friends quickly.
Drops of Honey
Speaking of concentrate consumers who love to dap, vape and/or drizzle cannabis oil inside of a joint, the syrup-y texture of concentrates offers lots of inspo for amber-hued nails. Honey drips; glowy globs—use any finish or opacity to make your own gooey, golden masterpiece.
The Real Deal
If you live in a state where cannabis and/or hemp are more normalized, you likely have access to a nail artist already creating incredible works of art on nails using real leaf bits, or seeds and kief. With enough top coat and a narrow pair of tweezers, you can too.
Strain Specific
Purple Hindu Kush. Blue Dream. Acapulco Gold. Red Velvet. The next time you’re stumped on what mani mood you’re feeling, let your stash inspire your set. A mountainous, violet-hued sunset moment may not scream “weed” to everyone, but you’ll know what high you’re referencing, and that’s a satisfying buzz.
When In Doubt, Just Get Weird
One of the blessings of this plant is the freedom it grants our minds. It can enhance hunger and amusement, sure, but it also heightens curiosity and appreciation of the things we typically take for granted. Get properly high on whatever your preferred supply, and get to creating. Seth Rogen’s gloopy set—inspired by his cannabis brand’s ceramic accessories—is a fantastic example.