Meet the Crinkle Cookie Inspired by a Cantonese Black Sesame Dessert Soup

At the beginning of the pandemic, like many of us, Kat Lieu had a craving for her favorite comfort foods. With a darth of Asian bakeries in her Seattle neighborhood and no chance of traveling to her beloved food hub—Tokyo, of course—Lieu took to the internet. Her first stop: the Subtle Asian Treats Facebook page.

But Lieu noticed the lack of Asian baking banter. As she dove deeper into comfort baking, she was inspired to create the Subtle Asian Baking (SAB) Facebook group. She began sharing recipes on her blog inspired by everything from her February 2020 trip to Tokyo to her mother’s Cantonese Black Sesame soup.

“A huge part of our family is food and flavors. It’s our love language as cliche as that sounds,” says Lieu, who learned how to crack an egg, season food, frost a cake and pick the perfect longan during summers visiting her Vietnamese grandmother, who lived in Montreal. Combining the city’s French influence with their traditional Asian cooking style, Lieu’s grandmother made exquisite chiffon cakes, durian ice cream, pig-shaped mooncakes and the perfect meringue.

Lieu credits her ah ma for exposing her to so many flavors. “I had matcha when I was probably six years old,” she remembers. “It really intrigued me and so I’ve always loved those subtle leafy flavors.”