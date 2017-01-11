The Best Foods to Eat Before You Go Out Drinking

If experience has taught us anything, it's that drinking on an empty stomach is a decidedly bad idea, as the risk of texting "hey u up" to your ex and/or waking up the next morning in Reno increases exponentially. But conversely, pregaming with a bunch of wholesome, real foods will help you drink more, stay up longer, ward off a hangover, and keep generally regrettable behavior at bay.

We spoke to three registered dietitian nutritionists and spokespeople for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to find out exactly what to eat before you go out drinking. Remember this list the next time you consider stuffing your pre-party face hole with a handful of rainbow Doritos and a Hot Pocket.