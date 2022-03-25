This Recipe Proves That Carrot Cake Can Be Far from Boring

One of the most popular cakes on rotation is her carrot cake, which contains about half the sugar of the standard variety. Sidoti incorporates olive oil, a coconut whip frosting in place of cream cheese, as well as maple syrup and organic cane sugar for sweeteners.

For Sidoti, a modern carrot cake must integrate a ton of moisture, otherwise it can get a little too fluffy. In this recipe, butter gets replaced with extra virgin olive oil, “which gives it a real, almost savory, flavor,” she says. Sidoti’s favorite gluten-free flour brand is Cup4Cup, but she warns against over-mixing, otherwise things can get pretty dense.

“When it comes to gluten-free cakes, spice is your friend—and really good quality spice,” Sidoti explains. “So if you’re going to make it worthwhile, maybe don’t reach for the jar of cinnamon you’ve had in your cupboard for two years. Fresh cinnamon makes a difference on this one.”

As for the toppings, Sidoti likes to get a little fancy, citing garnish as the easiest way to level up your baking. “We mandolin a peeled carrot, coat it in a little coconut oil and organic cane sugar, and then dehydrate it so it creates this crispy carrot cracker,” she explains. “And then adding some toasted coconut brings out the little bit of coconut in the frosting.”