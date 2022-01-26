How to Get Creative with CBD Chocolate

William Zitser loves good chocolate—real chocolate that tastes sweet and savory, made from thoughtfully sourced cacao. So the first time he tasted a CBD-infused chocolate, he was disappointed, to say the least.

“It tasted terrible,” he remembers. “CBD was helping me get over antidepressants, and I wanted to try it in different forms, but many CBD chocolate bars are trying too hard to be healthy. Good chocolate has real sugar, just not a ton of it.”

Around the same time, the Venezuelan creative—then living in New York—visited a cacao farm for the first time back home, and the rest is history. Zitser fell in love, visiting as many farms as he could and making relationships for importing chocolate from Ecuador, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic. He launched his own CBD chocolate brand, Flor de María, in 2018.