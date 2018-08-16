This Beer Will Allegedly Make You Better at Sex

Sex and beer have a (somewhat) contemptuous relationship. On one hand, drinking can often lead to meeting new partners under the pretense of good times and lowered inhibitions. On the other hand, beer can sometimes make it a little difficult for men to… um, rise to the occasion, so to speak.
In what is surely a collaboration worth its weight in solid gold (eat your branded heart out, MTA x Supreme), the Watercress Company is teaming up with Cerne Abbas Brewery (both U.K. companies, by the way) to create a beer that might actually rev up your sex drive, instead of pumping the brakes on your potential.
The lager is being coined the "Watercress Warrior," infused with watercress and natural spring water from the natural springs at The Watercress Company's farm, near Dorchester, England. And if you're wondering how this combo came to fruition, the Cerne Abbas brewery is one of the first places where watercress was ever grown.
"Cerne Abbas is one of the first places watercress was grown and also the location of a brilliant brewery, which we were very keen to work with," James Harper, of The Watercress Company, told the Daily Echo.
And, if you're wondering what a watercress-infused lager has to do with making your junk run on hyperdrive (which is the real important question), well, it's all about the watercress. A supposed "superfood," high in Vitamins A, B, C, and E, it's apparently great for digestion… and yes, an aphrodisiac that can boost sperm count, testosterone, and make you generally horny (potentially due to the high iron and zinc content).
For what it's worth, Cerne Abbas has something of a reputation in England for being a center of virility. The legendary "Cerne Abbas Giant" (something like an ancient, randy Paul Bunyan) has long served as a symbol of fertility. And the giant's visage -- complete with a very prominent, uh, beanstalk -- graces the label of the brew.
Harper also told the Daily Echo that "Watercress is a fabulous health food packed full of vitamins and nutrients that help boost fertility.... the ale itself is delicious, it's very fruity with a peppery kick."
So, while the jury may be out regarding the sexy-time stuff, at least you'll still be getting a refreshing, pepper-accented, vitamin-laced lager alongside your potential aphrodisiac.
Which is almost as good as sex.
Almost.
