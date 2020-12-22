How to Make Thick and Creamy Champurrado, the Chocolate-Based Atole

People love to compare champurrado to hot chocolate. It’s true that they’re both steamy, chocolaty beverages that are perfect during the colder months of the year. But champurrado is so much more than milk, water, and chocolate heated together. As an atole, it’s full of thickening and nutritious masa harina—the same ground corn that make up tortillas.

“It’s not just a hot drink. It’s like a meal in itself,” Mely Martinez, author of the food blog and subsequent cookbook, Mexico In My Kitchen, explained to me over a video call. “It’s very traditional around Christmas time. We have a lot of celebrations before Christmas time that we call posadas [that] start on the 16th of December. One of the things you eat is tamales and pozole and you drink champurrado.”

Martinez compares the prevalence of champurrado in town fairs in Mexico to that of funnel cakes in the United States. No matter which fair you go to, you’re sure to find someone spooning out the hot chocolate beverage to attendees. Ricardo Cervantes, CEO and founder of Los Angeles-based La Monarca Bakery, shared this sentiment. “I remember having champurrado for the first time during a trip to Michoacan, Mexico for Day of the Dead. It was a very cold night and a local street vendor was pouring mugs of champurrado. It was delicious and uniquely hearty."

But if you’re not venturing to a town fair complete with champurrado vendors anytime soon, there’s a couple ways to get your hands on champurrado at home. For starters, you can buy premade champurrado mix, where all you’re required to do is add milk and whisk vigorously. La Monarca has a version available that ships nationwide, as does masa harina retailer Masienda (whose founder also has tips for using his masa harina to make tortillas).

If you’re feeling a bit more ambitious, Martinez has an easy recipe for making champurrado at home. “The benefit of making it at home is that you can adjust thickness. Some people like it really thick and rich, almost like grits. Some people like it with texture,” Martinez said. For those who have never had champurrado, the texture Martinez aims for is one that is similar to a “light gravy.” That being said, it’s completely customizable.

By making it from scratch, you can also add unique flavors. “Maybe you would like to add the peel of an orange or star anise,” she suggested. “One of the things I like to add, besides cinnamon, is a splash of Mexican vanilla extract. It makes quite a huge difference when you mix the cinnamon with the vanilla.”

At La Monarca, it’s common to add a shot of espresso for a champurrado latte. “For a cold champurrado in the summer you can make it as an ice blended smoothie by adding ice and milk with it in a blender,” Cervantes said.

And if you’re looking to feel extra spirited this holiday season, Martinez doesn’t discourage a splash of something stronger. “It’s not very common, but it’s something that’s becoming trendy. Brandy, rum, whisky,” she listed off. “Everyone wants to feel cheery and happy to celebrate the end of 2020.”