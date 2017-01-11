What Big-Time Chefs Ate When They Were Broke

“It was typically bags and bags of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and a few packets of beef-flavored ramen. But if I was getting cheffy, I'd make French onion soup -- onions were cheap, and there were always leftover cheese rinds and some stale bread when I worked at Vetri. And when things were especially good, I'd make pasta -- the dish would often consist of whatever I had left in the fridge. These were early days of embracing fermented ingredients... I was apparently ahead of my time." - Michael Solomonov, Chef/Co-Owner, Zahav, Philadelphia, PA

“When I was very young and living in Cannes, I used to go fishing. I would buy a piece of bread at the bakery, and then dive for sea urchins to eat with it. When you have no money, fishing is the best! Otherwise, I would go to the local charcutier and get some good saucisson and a baguette to make his own ‘rosette de lyon’ sandwich. And of course... hot dogs! I ate them all the time when working in Copenhagen and haven’t stopped since.” - Daniel Boulud, Chef/Owner, The Dinex Group, New York, NY