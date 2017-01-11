How to Squeeze the Absolute Most out of $5 at Wendy's, Chipotle, and More

Fast food: It's supposed to be cheap. But somewhere along the line, prices went up and dollar menus became "Value Menus." A single bill used to represent real buying power at fast-food chains, and now it barely buys you a soda.

But that's no reason to fret: Deep within every fast-food chain's menu lies hope for the hungry. To excavate it, we hit some top fast-food joints and devised delicious, filling meals you can put together using a five-dollar bill (and maybe a bit of change to take care of the tax).

We chose what to order based on: 1) what had a high caloric content, because it's important to be, like, all full of energy after eating cheeseburgers; 2) tasted great; and 3) would mesh well with other menu items in the interest of making a full meal for around $5. And keep in mind that the prices might change based on the city you live in (the ones here are for the Denver, Colorado metro area). Check out the best cheap meals below.