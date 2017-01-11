When you don't have much money in your bank account, you can always find food by dumpster diving at Whole Foods. But if you're broke and don't want your clothes stained with kombucha, there's an easier way to eat food on the cheap. Smart folks from Reddit used their collective brainpower to share insanely cheap, super-easy meal ideas for when your bank account is drained, but the prospect of yet another Top Ramen dinner is soul-crushing. Bookmark this for the next time you're hungry but don't have a lot of dough to spare.
Butter pasta
Sweet potatoes (top with peanut butter, if you're smart)
Lentils + pasta
"Pad Thai"
Chicken + broccoli
"Fried rice"
Slow-cooked pork shoulder + rice
Burritos
Shakshuka
Whatever they're giving away for free at a car dealership
