Cheap Meals for When You're Broke (That Don't Suck)

lentil and pasta
Flickr/Dominik W. Neuffer (edited)

When you don't have much money in your bank account, you can always find food by dumpster diving at Whole Foods. But if you're broke and don't want your clothes stained with kombucha, there's an easier way to eat food on the cheap. Smart folks from Reddit used their collective brainpower to share insanely cheap, super-easy meal ideas for when your bank account is drained, but the prospect of yet another Top Ramen dinner is soul-crushing. Bookmark this for the next time you're hungry but don't have a lot of dough to spare.

Butter pasta

Comment from discussion Other than Ramen Noodles, when money is tight, what is your "go-to" meal?.

Sweet potatoes (top with peanut butter, if you're smart)

Comment from discussion Other than Ramen Noodles, when money is tight, what is your "go-to" meal?.

Lentils + pasta

Comment from discussion Other than Ramen Noodles, when money is tight, what is your "go-to" meal?.

"Pad Thai"

Comment from discussion Other than Ramen Noodles, when money is tight, what is your "go-to" meal?.

Chicken + broccoli

Comment from discussion Other than Ramen Noodles, when money is tight, what is your "go-to" meal?.

"Fried rice"

Comment from discussion Other than Ramen Noodles, when money is tight, what is your "go-to" meal?.

Slow-cooked pork shoulder + rice

Comment from discussion Other than Ramen Noodles, when money is tight, what is your "go-to" meal?.

Burritos

Comment from discussion Other than Ramen Noodles, when money is tight, what is your "go-to" meal?.

Shakshuka

Comment from discussion Other than Ramen Noodles, when money is tight, what is your "go-to" meal?.

Whatever they're giving away for free at a car dealership

Comment from discussion Other than Ramen Noodles, when money is tight, what is your "go-to" meal?.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and thinks that burrito idea is genius. Follow him to large quantities of burritos @LeeBreslouer.

