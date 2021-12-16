Make This Cheesy Potato Soup for the Ultimate Comfort Meal

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F.

2. Slice the potatoes in half and carefully slice the skins from the potatoes into small chips. Set the skins aside and continue to cut the potatoes into even 1-inch-by-1-inch chunks.

3. Place all the potato chunks into the soup pot with the stock and simmer for 30 minutes, lightly salted.

4. Place bacon and potato skins on an aluminum foil lined baking sheet, on separate sides from each other, crinkle the foil tightly to create space for heat to evenly cook the skins and bacon to a crispy texture. This should take 30-45 minutes. Grate some cheese on top of the potato skins towards the end of their baking and melt it into the crispy potato skins. Once the bacon is done you can cut it into bits and set aside for garnishing your soup. Also add any extra bacon grease to your soup if you like!

5. Cut up and clean leeks into 1-inch cylinders, cut the root bottom off the whole garlic head leaving it whole, cut the onion top and bottom leaving them whole and place all ingredients into a baking dish. Drizzle with oil and salt and bake in the oven for about 30-45 minutes until everything is soft and fragrant. Once this is all cooked, squeeze out the roasted garlic cloves, remove the onions carefully from their skins and rough chop, then place it all including the leeks into the simmered veggie stock with the potatoes and begin blending

6. Add the grated gouda cheese to the blended soup and continue to blend then add the 1 cup of milk, season to taste with salt and pepper as you like. If it is not thick enough you can simmer it more to reduce it down to your liking

7. Put a couple scoops in a bowl, garnish with more cheese, fresh black pepper and the crispy potato skins and bacon bits. Enjoy!