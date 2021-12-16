Make This Cheesy Potato Soup for the Ultimate Comfort Meal
Black forest bacon bits, you say?
Three things that I adore separately and independently are cheese, potatoes, and soup. They are each divine in their own right, and upon first thought, I had a hard time buying that all three, together, would be greater than the sum of its parts. However! I love to be proven wrong, when being proven wrong is delicious.
This very thing has occurred, courtesy of Dom Crisp, chef of Saso Bistro in Los Angeles, who has shared with us what he calls, “super gouda, potato, onion and leek soup with crispy, cheesy potato skins and black forest bacon bits.” Are you paying attention? We have just advanced to the next level. Crisp describes this recipe as a “‘damn, that smells good’ starter pack with all the fragrant cooking garlic, onions, leeks and bacon.”
In preparation to make this recipe, one that is so decadent and well conceived, I felt I needed to contextualize my understanding of the basics of the soup, to pay my respects. Turns out, most research shows that potato soup is traced back to France after the Seven Years’ War, when a famine occurred, during which Antoine Auguste Paramentier, a French pharmacist and agronomist, best remembered as a vocal promoter of the potato as a food source for people throughout Europe, set up potato soup kitchens in Paris to help the famished citizens.
More contemporary to this, during the 1980s, it’s believed that as chain restaurants started to emerge such as Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale, the potato soup dish came out of the sheer fact that they needed to find something to do with all the leftover baked potatoes from the night previous. Even Guy Fieri has a hot take on this, with his very own Loaded Baked Potato Soup. Much in the way chilis, stews, and gumbos are often used to incorporate leftovers into a new dish as a conservation technique, the potato soup acts accordingly. Soups are great devices to not waste the foods that would otherwise get thrown away, or save those which are on the verge of going bad. Sustainable cooking!
Now we are fully caught up, and can lean into the more luxurious iteration of cheesy, potato soup—anything with leeks sounds sophisticated, but cozy.
“The soup itself only takes about an hour and 15 minutes from start to finish,” Crisp explains. “Remember to adjust the thickness by slowly reducing, stirring occasionally on low heat once you’re done. With milk and cheese in the recipe, stirring is important so it does not burn on the bottom.”
If you’re worried about this recipe being really heavy on the tummy, Crisp suggests being mindful of what cheeses you select. “The reason I chose goat gouda for my recipe is because I have noticed my body digests it better. A soup like this can be a real gut bomb and I think it’s important to balance flavors along with nutritional value,” he says. “A true Oregonian would say I am a turncoat for not using Tillamook cheddar, but I find that cheese, while very delicious, to be extremely fatty and more difficult to use in recipes—it’s better suited to be enjoyed on a grilled cheese or charcuterie plate. The goat gouda is versatile and tangy, adding a certain depth of original flavor, and it’s unexpected in this kind of soup.”
Another thoughtful chef tip is to crinkle up your foil on your sheet tray: “By creating texture on the tin foil, it really allows air flow to penetrate under the bacon and potato skins to cook and crisp evenly. The crinkled foil will allow the fat to build up under the bacon and will keep the potato skins out of pools of olive oil. Crisp is our name, crispy bacon is the name of the game. Check on the bacon often so you don’t burn it, bacon with lots of sugar in it will burn faster.” Incredible.
Gouda, Potato, and Leek Soup
Ingredients:
• 2 large russet potatoes
• 2 medium sweet onion
• 2 topped leeks
• 1 whole head of garlic
• ¾ pound gouda cheese (goat gouda recommended)
• 1 ½ quarts of vegetable stock (feel free to use chicken or beef for more flavor)
• 8 strips of bacon (black forest or applewood is ideal)
• 1 cup of whole milk
• Kosher salt
• Fresh ground black pepper
• 1 tablespoon of good olive oil
Directions:
1. Preheat your oven to 350°F.
2. Slice the potatoes in half and carefully slice the skins from the potatoes into small chips. Set the skins aside and continue to cut the potatoes into even 1-inch-by-1-inch chunks.
3. Place all the potato chunks into the soup pot with the stock and simmer for 30 minutes, lightly salted.
4. Place bacon and potato skins on an aluminum foil lined baking sheet, on separate sides from each other, crinkle the foil tightly to create space for heat to evenly cook the skins and bacon to a crispy texture. This should take 30-45 minutes. Grate some cheese on top of the potato skins towards the end of their baking and melt it into the crispy potato skins. Once the bacon is done you can cut it into bits and set aside for garnishing your soup. Also add any extra bacon grease to your soup if you like!
5. Cut up and clean leeks into 1-inch cylinders, cut the root bottom off the whole garlic head leaving it whole, cut the onion top and bottom leaving them whole and place all ingredients into a baking dish. Drizzle with oil and salt and bake in the oven for about 30-45 minutes until everything is soft and fragrant. Once this is all cooked, squeeze out the roasted garlic cloves, remove the onions carefully from their skins and rough chop, then place it all including the leeks into the simmered veggie stock with the potatoes and begin blending
6. Add the grated gouda cheese to the blended soup and continue to blend then add the 1 cup of milk, season to taste with salt and pepper as you like. If it is not thick enough you can simmer it more to reduce it down to your liking
7. Put a couple scoops in a bowl, garnish with more cheese, fresh black pepper and the crispy potato skins and bacon bits. Enjoy!