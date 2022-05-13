Why Nigerian Suya Is the Grandfather of American Barbecue

Nigerian Suya

Yield: Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

• 1 pound large (16-20 size) shrimp, peeled and deveined

• 1 pound boneless ribeye steak, excess fat trimmed, sliced into ¼- inch strips

• 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, sliced into ¼- inch strips

• 4½ tablespoons Suya Spice, a.k.a. yaji, divided, plus more to garnish

Note: Kwame makes this from scratch, but you can find it at most grocery stores or online. Kwame’s recipe is included in the cookbook.

• 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

• ¼ cup roughly chopped fresh parsley

• Tomato-ginger soubise, to serve alongside (see below)

• Pickled tomatoes and onions, to serve alongside (see below)

• Lime wedges, to serve

Directions:

1. If you don’t have a grill, use a well-oiled cast-iron skillet over high heat in a kitchen with open windows (Onwuachi notes that you do not want to hover over the pan or inhale all of those sneeze-inducing spice fumes).

2. Place the shrimp, steak, and chicken in three separate bowls. Season each with 1 1/2 tablespoons of suya spice and ½ teaspoon salt, mixing well to combine. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. (You can marinate the shrimp for up to 12 hours, and the steak and chicken for up to 48 hours.)

Tomato-ginger soubise:

Ingredients:

• 1 Roma tomato, roughly chopped

• 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

• Kosher salt, to taste

• 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

• 3 tablespoons Ginger-Garlic Purée (GGP)

Note: Kwame makes GGP from scratch, but you can find it at most grocery stores or online. Kwame’s recipe is included in the cookbook.

• 1 yellow onion, thinly sliced

• 1 cup heavy cream

• 1 cup whole milk

Directions:

1. Heat the oven to 400°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Toss the tomatoes with olive oil and season with salt. Spread evenly over the sheet pan and bake for 15 minutes, until deep red and a little wrinkly.

2. Meanwhile, heat the grapeseed oil in a medium pot over medium heat. When it shimmers, add the GGP and cook until fragrant, 2-3 minutes. Add the onions and cook until translucent and soft, 7-10 minutes. Add the roasted tomatoes, along with the cream and milk. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring often, until reduced to about 1 cup—watch carefully, as cream has a tendency to boil over, so reduce the heat as necessary to keep it from sputtering or burning— about 1 hour.

3. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly, then transfer to a blender and purée until velvety smooth. Season to taste with salt and set aside. You should have 1 cup of soubise.

For the pickled tomatoes and onions:

Ingredients:

• 1 cup Spice Pickling Liquid (below)

• 1 medium red onion, large dice

• 1 medium ripe tomato, large dice

Directions:

Bring the spice pickling liquid to a boil in a small pot. Place the onions and tomatoes in a nonreactive bowl and pour the hot liquid over them, stirring to combine well. Let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour before serving. You should have about 3 cups of pickled tomatoes and onions.

To assemble:

1. When ready to cook, prepare a grill or cast-iron pan for high heat. Let it heat for 10 minutes. Grill the shrimp, steak, and chicken, turning occasionally, until deeply browned and cooked through, about 3 minutes for shrimp and steak and 4 to 5 minutes for the chicken.

2. In a small pot, warm the soubise over low heat. Place the grilled items on a platter, dust with extra suya spice, and sprinkle with parsley. Serve with warm soubise, pickled tomatoes and onions, lime wedges for squeezing, and jollof rice.

3. Note: Cooked suya shrimp will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 day, chicken and beef suya for up to 4 days. Tomato-ginger soubise will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Pickled tomatoes and onions will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Spice Pickling Liquid

Ingredients:

• 1¾ cups white wine vinegar

• ¼ cup granulated white sugar

• 3 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 12 fresh thyme sprigs

• 4 teaspoons whole coriander seeds

• ½ habanero pepper, stemmed, seeded, and roughly chopped

• 2 thin slices ginger, about 2-3 inches long

• 2 cups water

Directions:

Place all the ingredients into a medium pot and bring to a boil over high heat. As soon as it comes to a boil, remove it from the heat. Let cool completely, then strain through a fine-mesh sieve and transfer to a clean jar with a tight-fitting lid.

Note: Spice pickling liquid will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 6 months.