How Chef Nikki Steward Became The Go-To For Celebrity Cannabis Dinners

To be clear, Chef Nikki Steward is not just a weed chef. The esteemed chef toured with DJ Khaled, cooking for him, the crew, and select attendees from her custom food truck that traveled via semi from city to city. She’s called upon for special campaigns, even more special green room spreads and craft services for major players across the entertainment industry. But damn, if this pharmaceutical student-turned-culinary maestro isn’t destined to cook infused food that tastes very, very good.

I was able to catch the Ohio native in between shifts feeding everyone in attendance at Dave Chappelle’s Summer Camp to learn more about her origins and how she became the chef to call on when you need a perfectly dosed spread for 200+ people. Plus, she shares a recipe for a sweet treat you can bring to the next backyard smoke sesh.

Thrillist: Tell me about where your relationship with cooking began.

Chef Nikki: My relationship with food started early, with my grandma’s dinners after church on Sundays. I started helping her, and she just started teaching me little hacks.

Hacks?

Yeah, like I couldn’t understand why her food always tasted better. I’d eat broccoli at my mom’s house, but it just didn’t taste the same as broccoli at my grandma’s house. Then my grandma’s like, ‘Well I simmer the broccoli in broth,’ and I’m like, ‘What?!’ She taught me all her tricks to making food taste better.

At some point I started taking over holiday dinners, probably when she started saying my dishes were tasting better than hers. I still came over every Sunday throughout college—campus was like 10 minutes from her house. I remember the day she passed on her pound cake pan to me—I still have it. It’s legendary as fuck.

And what about your relationship to cannabis?

I have enjoyed cannabis since I was a teenager, but my tastes have changed over time, of course. Cannabis is not actually frowned upon in my family. My father owns a construction company, and I would see him consume after work pretty often, just because he was taking care of his body.

And then I started messing with infusions while in college. I was a pharmacy student interested in playing around with the science and dosage, and I started selling alcohol- and weed-infused cakes from my dorm room. Like, straight up Bailey’s-infused cheesecakes—people were bringing me bottles of Hennessy just for cheesecakes. This is around 2000-2001, and dang, I was selling cakes for $35-40 a pop.

Oh so you were destined to be an edible chef!

I was, but not at first! After getting my degree in pharmaceutical sciences, I was working in the healthcare system, at a CVS pharmacy. I felt like I was just counting pills inside, all day every day, telling people what to take and what not to take, making elderly people upset because I’m not able to charge their insurance—I hated it.

There was a moment, right after I had my first daughter, while I was still nursing, and I wasn’t able to take a break because we were too busy. My lab coat started getting soaked. As I’m expressing [breast milk] into the bathroom sink, I’m looking at myself in the mirror saying, ‘I gotta find something else to do.’ There had to be something else for me that would be more soul satisfying, give me the flexibility to be a mom, and let me just...be. I knew then that I wanted to cook.