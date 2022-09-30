Sophia Roe On the Multiplicity of Mushrooms

Thrillist: When did your love for fungi begin?

Sophia Roe: My first loves are mold and yeast. I’m from Florida, which is a very humid place, so you leave food out on the counter a few hours too long, and you’re going to have mold. That was my introduction to fungi, mold as a kid. I’m a chef, so I’m always looking at the actual practicality of fungi. You wouldn’t have bread without fungi. You wouldn’t have beer. You wouldn’t have wine.

As humans, what lessons can we learn from the kingdom?

What fungi teach me every day is symbiosis—how we just really need each other way more than we think. The mushroom gives the tree water, the tree gives this mushroom its home. There’s this kind of beautiful, “It needs me, I need it.”

And that there’s so much beauty after death, or can be. I think decomposition is absolutely extraordinary. We are taught every facet of wellness, but everything is really geared towards longevity and living forever and looking young forever. It’s just silly. We’re all going to die. So for me, fungi creates this really beautiful understanding. The most noble thing that any of us can do, eventually, is die, because that creates space for new things. It is the fungi’s responsibility to decompose—to break things down—so we can start anew again. When a tree dies, it becomes a home for a million other new species and new trees. And without fungi, the earth would just be covered in dead bodies everywhere. We can’t have new seasons, we can’t have harvest, we can’t have spring without them. Fungi speak the most intellectual language that nature has. We’re so educated in flora, we’re so educated in fauna. But none of those things can exist without fungi.

Fungi can teach you about a whole cycle. It’s not enough to understand how something is made. You really do need to understand how something is broken down in order to respect something—and its process—in its entirety. I think that fungi can teach us so much about process, and process really matters, particularly for me as a chef.

If we’re talking about mushrooms specifically, they can really teach us how to pay attention. I’m tickled pink every time I see one. I might be the only person to see it! I love the cheekiness of the mushroom. It’s there today and gone tomorrow. It’s a magical thing to stumble across a thing that exists for just a bit. So the actual physicality of a mushroom is exciting to me because of that.