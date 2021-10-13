New 600-Recipe Cookbook Celebrates Latin American Cuisine Like Never Before

When attempting to cover the entire region of Latin America in one cookbook, where do you even begin? For co-author and acclaimed chef Virgilio Martínez, he looked into his own kitchen. As the owner of Central Restaurante in Peru, Martínez says that, at one point, his kitchen represented nearly 20 different nationalities.

“Most of our chefs are coming from Paraguay, Mexico, Bolivia—so many people from our team are from different countries,” he says. “We sent a massive email to those chefs, artists, writers, anthropologists, and farmers. We were surprised how much people were interested in sharing their own culture.”

The result of those conversations and extensive travel research is the monumental Latin American Cookbook, out November 24, which is encyclopedic in scope thanks to Martínez, his co-author Nicholas Gill, and the hundreds of cooks and sources they consulted. The book includes a whopping 600 recipes, spans 22 countries, and aims to give the region’s cuisine some overdue recognition.

“There hasn’t been much room for Latin American cuisine and we don’t have the same visibility as France or Italy,” Martínez says. “To understand the deep soul of this cuisine is to understand 500 years of fusion and agriculture. The sources of so many ingredients come from the South American region. The first tomato, the original tomato, came from the Andes.”

The book focuses on the myriad influences you see in Latin food, zeroing in on the importance of Indigenous communities during pre-colonization through European occupation. These are dishes you would see while you have feet on the ground, ones that use local ingredients and respect cultural roots.

Martínez knows from his experience as the managing director of Mater, which catalogs ingredients and their origins. His research for the book had him eating pirarucu com açaí on the banks of the Amazon in Belém, Brazil and soothing bowls of caldo de costilla in the cold winter of Bogotá, Colombia. So much of the book digs deep into the roots of the cuisine, which has been misunderstood for quite some time.