Chef José Andrés is Partnering With Capital One to Bring Super-Exclusive Dining Experiences to Cities Across America

PHOTO: COURTESY OF CAPITAL ONE

Imagine being able to sit down at an intimate dining experience exclusively curated just for you by some of the world's best chefs. Seem out of reach? On November 4 and 5, world-renowned Chef José Andrés, CEO and co-founder of José Andrés Group alongside Chef Dominique Crenn, owner of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Atelier Crenn, did just that. The two hosted a private dinner at minibar, Andrés high-end, avant garde, restaurant in Washington, D.C — exclusively for Capital One cardholders. “When putting together menus for our guests, my team and I, we most look forward to watching how they react to the food and ultimately interact with one another,” Andrés said. “Ultimately, when creating a menu for a series like this one, my goal is to create a culinary journey that guests will embark on together. I want the dishes we create to unite our diners and bring them closer to one another.” Between Crenn and Andrés — a native of Spain who showed off his “Immigrants Feed America” t-shirt under his chef’s jacket to guests — diners shared 28 courses of intricately-plated dishes served with wine pairings from expert sommeliers. Dishes included gougére, bahn mi, cauliflower caviar, a pumpkin tart, a hojicha donut, and beet tartare. The spirits for the evening included a cozy hot toddy and coffee whiskey in the dessert dish. Guests were served spoonfuls of decadent fare while enjoying colorful, bubbly cocktails and laughs with the chefs like all were old friends.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF CAPITAL ONE

Dining in premier restaurants with renowned chefs like Andrés and Crenn may seem like something reserved for only the elite few, but Capital One cardholders now have special access. With Capital One Dining, Capital One rewards cardholders can experience Michelin-starred dining events at some of the top restaurants in the country, in some incredibly exclusive, intimate settings. Capital One Dining also sets aside reservations at over 350 restaurants — many of which were hand selected by Andrés himself — in 11 cities across the U.S. so more people can experience some of the best-in-class, sought-after culinary destinations in the world. Capital One has also partnered with Crenn, knowing her culinary vision and expertise would add cultural layers to the curation of Capital One Dining and this event’s intimate setting. “When they presented me with the opportunity to be involved with their new dining program, Capital One Dining, earlier this year, I saw it as an amazing opportunity to connect with their cardholders and inspire them to discover unique and unexpected combinations through their culinary experiences,” she said.