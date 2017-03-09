How Chef Tim Raue Went From Gangbanger to Michelin Star

"Chef's Table tried to really see the bad-boy image, but that's gone," he says. "I'm not rude anymore, I'm not yelling in the kitchen, I don't throw plates or stuff like that. [The episode] is not the picture I have of myself, but it's pretty interesting how they see it. I'm happy with it."

What you see isn't always what you get, he claims. His kitchen is a "dictatorship, where I 100% create the dishes and do it the way I want," but such militant leadership spawns strong, astute chefs who go on to successful careers of their own.

"It's like, 90% of people won't get it, but that's why Tim Raue is Tim Raue," says Mirco Keller, a former chef of his that is now chef de cuisine at Bangkok's prestigious modern French bistro Water Library Chamchuri. "He wouldn't be where he is today if he wouldn't have gone this way [with his work]." Keller started working for Raue when he was 15 and followed him around kitchens for over a decade. He said he wouldn't be thriving in the industry if it wasn't for the chef's tutelage and friendship.