Make This Cherry and Apple Crumb Pie When You Can’t Decide What Flavor You Want

Valeri Lucks is an accidental pie maker. Yes, she has been baking pies since she was a little girl after learning from her mom, but her plan when opening up Honeypie in 2009 with her brother was to just work front of house and create a diner for her community. “We actually took over a defunct restaurant and it had a pie case in it and so I just thought, ‘I’ll make some pies. I’m sure somebody will want some,’” she explains, laughing. Within the first week, a couple pies turned into 20, and Lucks went from being front of house to a full-time pie maker.

“[Pie] is so rooted in the history of our cooking at home. Everyone has a story about their grandmother’s pie or an aunt somewhere in their family history,” Lucks says. “I think it signals comfort. It was part utilitarian in the past because it was a way to utilize ingredients they needed to preserve or just use, but also was a way to bring joy out of the three staple things in your pantry and celebrate something.”

Lucks’s personal favorite pies are apple—the first pie her mother ever taught her to make and the first she whipped up with Honeypie opened its doors in 2009—and cherry (which happens to be her grandmother’s favorite). Instead of settling on either of these favorites, Lucks combined the two as a celebration of Wisconsin’s heirloom apples and Door County cherries.

If it’s your first time making pie at home, don’t be scared! As someone with over a decade of experience, Lucks says that all you really need is practice. That, and really good—and cold—ingredients. “Everything needs to stay cold if you’re making the crust. Start with cold ingredients. Put your flour in the fridge, put your bowl in the fridge, your fat, whether it’s butter or shortening. Make sure your water is cold,” she explains. “Buy nice butter, and buy flour that’s good. Whatever brand of butter, flour, or sugar you settle on, in any baking, stick with that brand. There’s slight variations between them.”

Although Lucks didn’t actively plan to become a pie maker, it seems the stars aligned. From the name Honeypie, to the pie case, everything was, in Lucks’s words, kismet. “When my brother and I launched Honeypie it was actually that we wanted to create a diner that served locally sourced food. The pie was circumstantial,” she explains. “I thought it sat with our very midwestern focused menu [and] dovetailed nicely. It really took off in a way I didn’t expect… but I’m cool with that.”