Is Deep Dish Really Pizza?

Pizza is no stranger to heated debate, whether it's who opened first or which shop does it better. And there's no greater deep-seated beef than the fight between New York-style thin crust and Chicago deep dish.

As a New Yorker, pizza means a thin crust to me, end of discussion. I've always liked Chicago-style pizza just fine, with its buckets of ooey-gooey cheese, salty tomato sauce, and croissant-level buttery crust. But when I dig into a slice of deep dish, I'm readying myself for an experience more akin to pizza soup in a bread bowl than a slice of actual pizza.

So, real talk: is deep dish actually pizza? On a quest to settle this once and for all, I flew to the windiest city and embarked on an epic deep-dish deep dive. I hit up three of the city's most iconic pizzerias with four very hungry, very enthusiastic Chicagoans.