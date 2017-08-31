Chick-fil-A Is Giving Away Free Food

From the hundreds of free meals it hands out at new restaurant openings to the complimentary feeding frenzy of its annual Cow Appreciation Day, Chick-fil-A regularly doles out free food by the grease-stained bagful. So, it should come as no surprise that the fried chicken sandwich chain unleashed yet another appetizing offer on Thursday: free breakfast.
Here's the deal:
From August 31 through September 30, Chick-fil-A will treat you to one free breakfast entree if you download the Chick-fil-A One mobile app and create a new account or update the app if you're an existing user, according to a spokesperson. The offer will automatically appear in the app and is good for one of three breakfasts on the menu: the chain's new Hash Brown Scramble, the Egg White Grill sandwich, or the classic Chicken Biscuit sandwich. Once you claim the deal in the app, you have until the end of September to hit up your local Chick-fil-A restaurant during breakfast hours (until 10:30am) and redeem it for the free food.
As the deal's fine print explains, you can either place the order for the free meal via the app or show the "My Card" QR code in the app when you place your order at participating restaurants. You can get only one free breakfast per account, in case you're wondering. But, all said, it seems like a pretty low lift for a free meal, especially if you already flock to Chick-fil-A for breakfast.
"Treating customers to breakfast is our way of thanking them for dining with us, and is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the benefits of using our app, Chick-fil-A One," Michael Lage, the company's senior manager of digital experience, said in a statement. The app, which is meant to make dining at Chick-fil-A easier and provide perks to loyal chicken sandwich eaters, has been downloaded more than 10 million times since it launched last June and once surged to the No. 1 spot on the Apple App Store's most popular free app chart. We're just going to assume all the free food had something to do with it.
