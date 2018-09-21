Incredibly Chill Chick-Fil-A Customer Rolls Through Drive-Thru on a Lawnmower

It can be really tough to resist the temptation of Chick-Fil-A. After all, there's a good reason the chain is on track to become one of the largest fast food brands in country. In fact, the craving for it can actually be so powerful that it'll cause you to drop what you're doing -- even if that's mowing the grass -- and roll up to the drive through on your riding lawnmower. That's at least what one hungry man decided to do at a Maryland outpost of the beloved chicken sandwich purveyor earlier this week.
A Chick-Fil-A in Fredericksburg, Maryland encountered quite a unique customer on Thursday when a man riding on a big, red lawnmower pulled up to the drive through and placed his order. Heeding the call to deliver first-rate service, the crew behind the window abided, and even met the man outside with his to-go bag. They also managed to snap some photos of the exchange for posterity, and posted a couple on Facebook.
The man, identified as John Kirk in the Facebook post, commented under the photos that he'd only been landscaping for less than 24 hours for Hidden View Grounds Management before he decided to ride the blade-equipped rig through the drive-through. And while it's unclear how advanced his landscaping skills are, he has clearly already mastered the art of grabbing lunch.
