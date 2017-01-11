These Three Orders Will Make Chick-Fil-A Employees Hate You

Chick-fil-A is known for a few things: a fast food chicken sandwich that is surprisingly good, extremely conservative corporate beliefs, and employees that kind of hate all their customers.

OK... that last one isn't true. Most of their employees are lovely. But according to a recent Spoon University piece -- where a contributor got a Chick-fil-A employee to dish candidly -- there are a few orders that customers give that seriously piss off people who work at the chicken chain.

Here are some of the highlights. Tread carefully with your breaded chicken.