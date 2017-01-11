These Three Orders Will Make Chick-Fil-A Employees Hate You

Chick-fil-A is known for a few things: a fast food chicken sandwich that is surprisingly good, extremely conservative corporate beliefs, and employees that kind of hate all their customers.
OK... that last one isn't true. Most of their employees are lovely. But according to a recent Spoon University piece -- where a contributor got a Chick-fil-A employee to dish candidly -- there are a few orders that customers give that seriously piss off people who work at the chicken chain.
Here are some of the highlights. Tread carefully with your breaded chicken.
Asking to handpick fruit for your fruit bowl
Don't be that person asking for a strictly blueberry fruit bowl. "Think about it -- how many fruit bowls does Chick-fil-A serve in a day? Way too many for them to handpick your fruit for you," said the anonymous employee, and we don't blame him.
Digging through fruit is time-consuming, inefficient, and a little unsanitary. Maybe just order waffle fries next time? There are no garbage mushy apples in that.
Asking for an obscene amount of sauces
Another major pet-peeve of the employee is when guests order one item, and request a veritable bounty of dipping sauces.
While Chick-fil-A fans are rabid about their sauce selection, I can see how this could bug someone. Ordering a small fry and pairing it with seven different dipping sauces is some Caligula-level hedonism. It has no place in a family friendly establishment like Chick-fil-A.
Ordering your sandwich with no butter, no salt, no pickle, and well-done on a multi-grain bun
This is an oddly specific, and frankly not great tasting sounding order, but to each their own. It's annoying to employees because they have to stop their usual flow and take precious time to make your bland order.
So, if you are this picky, you probably shouldn't be eating at Chick-fil-A in the first place, right?
