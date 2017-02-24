Not About Jesus: The Truth Behind Chick-fil-A's Sunday Policy

"Thou shalt not eat Chick-fil-A on Sunday."

This decree isn't written in the Old Testament. Somehow, there's no mention of fried chicken in the Bible at all. But it is chiseled in the presumed stone tablets of Chick-fil-A's corporate policy. The chicken chain is never open for business on Sunday. Ever. Period. If you want their waffle fries on the first day of the week, you need to stock up on Saturday night, partner.

In our current politically charged climate -- where major brands are forced to either shut the heck up or choose a side, stick with it, and suffer through boycotts and backlash -- Chick-fil-A has always veered to the right, even if it's "unofficially." And the company's late founder, Truett Cathy -- a noted and oft-outspoken Christian -- implemented the policy in question himself: Chick-fil-A has never been open on Sunday, and never will be.