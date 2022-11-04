Gather Friends and Family to Make These Chili Oil Wontons

Writing a cookbook with your family is no easy task. You may disagree about the amount of soy sauce a recipe requires, the way to photograph a specific dish so it looks optimal, or the preferred temperature and cooking time that yields the most tender pork. However, Bill, Judy, Sarah, and Kaitlin Leung have mastered this very feat with their acclaimed food blog, and consequent cookbook, The Woks of Life.

The blog was meant to be a resource for the family as parents Judy and Bill were living abroad while their daughters, Sarah and Kaitlin, peppered them with questions on how to cook their favorite Chinese dishes.

“We hoped that other people would get use out of it, but in the beginning it did start as this realization that for my sister and I, even though we grew up cooking and loved cooking, we really didn’t know how to make some of our all time favorite dishes that our parents would make for us growing up,” Sarah says. “The blog was a remedy to that.”

The fledgling blog read like personal journal entries. Slowly but surely, though, The Woks of Life grew into something more than just one family’s culinary diary.

Sarah would track the blog’s audience numbers, excitably sharing with her family when they crossed the 700 visitors threshold. Now, a typical day nets at least 150,000 visitors from all over the world accessing the Leung’s treasure trove of recipes.

“For myself, I still find it hard to believe,” Kaitlin muses. “We have such a lovely set of people from all over the world who are like, ‘Oh, what do the Leungs have to say?’ Sometimes I still feel like I’m just writing for us.”

Although the entries remain personal and woven with family dynamics and stories, the Leungs also understand the pressures of becoming authorities on Chinese and Chinese American home cooking.