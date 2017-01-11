Food & Drink

Secrets of Your Chinese Takeout Restaurant

By Published On 08/01/2016 By Published On 08/01/2016
Chinese food takeout box
Victoria Short/Shutterstock

Fortune cookies and Chinese food takeout spots have at least one thing in common: they all mostly look the same on the outside, but there are secrets within! Those secrets are now out in the open, as Redditor typicalchinesefood, a second-generation Chinese guy whose parents own a takeout spot, asked the internet if they had any questions about the inner workings of restaurants like his.

Boy did they, letting loose on everything from the hype around MSG (which is perfectly fine for most people to eat) to the real secret ingredient in your pork dishes. Below are the greatest hits. Consider your fortunes bright.

You'll never replicate the recipes... but you can get close for the right price

Comment from discussion IamA Your typical takeout Chinese food restaurant worker AMA!.

The "T" is silent in General Tso's...

Comment from discussion IamA Your typical takeout Chinese food restaurant worker AMA!.

They serve authentic Chinese food too, you just have to know how to ask for it

Comment from discussion IamA Your typical takeout Chinese food restaurant worker AMA!.

Don't believe the "no MSG" hype

Comment from discussion IamA Your typical takeout Chinese food restaurant worker AMA!.

Wonton soup and pork dishes probably have food coloring in them

Comment from discussion IamA Your typical takeout Chinese food restaurant worker AMA!.

Family meal at the takeout spot isn't complicated

Comment from discussion IamA Your typical takeout Chinese food restaurant worker AMA!.

It's not your typical 9-5 job

Comment from discussion IamA Your typical takeout Chinese food restaurant worker AMA!.

But this one location is making serious bank

Comment from discussion IamA Your typical takeout Chinese food restaurant worker AMA!.

There are better Mongolian dishes than General Tso's

Comment from discussion IamA Your typical takeout Chinese food restaurant worker AMA!.

The ribs aren't worth the money

Comment from discussion IamA Your typical takeout Chinese food restaurant worker AMA!.

Oh, and here's a recipe for the General's chicken

Comment from discussion IamA Your typical takeout Chinese food restaurant worker AMA!.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist

