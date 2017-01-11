Secrets of Your Chinese Takeout Restaurant

Fortune cookies and Chinese food takeout spots have at least one thing in common: they all mostly look the same on the outside, but there are secrets within! Those secrets are now out in the open, as Redditor typicalchinesefood, a second-generation Chinese guy whose parents own a takeout spot, asked the internet if they had any questions about the inner workings of restaurants like his.
Boy did they, letting loose on everything from the hype around MSG (which is perfectly fine for most people to eat) to the real secret ingredient in your pork dishes. Below are the greatest hits. Consider your fortunes bright.
You'll never replicate the recipes... but you can get close for the right price
The "T" is silent in General Tso's...
They serve authentic Chinese food too, you just have to know how to ask for it
Don't believe the "no MSG" hype
Wonton soup and pork dishes probably have food coloring in them
Family meal at the takeout spot isn't complicated
It's not your typical 9-5 job
But this one location is making serious bank
There are better Mongolian dishes than General Tso's
The ribs aren't worth the money
Oh, and here's a recipe for the General's chicken
