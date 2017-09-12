Chipotle Beats Out Subway as America's 'Healthiest' Fast Food Chain

You can forget juice cleanses and whatever the 2015 version of Atkins is (still Atkins?), because this year's trendiest diet is... Chipotle.
Last week, eating Chipotle every day for over 100 days was the cool (read: insane) thing to do, and now Business Insider reports the Mexican chain is America's favorite healthy fast food choice, displacing Subway. It's like "eat fresh" means NOTHING.
Darren Tristano, executive vice president at food industry research firm Technomic, told the site, "The fact they've convinced consumers that the product is healthy is incredible... We're talking about 1300 calorie burritos."
But what's a thousand calories when your burrito is GMO free...? In addition to ridding its menu of GMOs this spring, Chipotle also announced it is working on a healthier, fewer-ingredient tortilla, and it found a new carnitas supplier that meets its standards for animal treatment.
According to the Washington Post, while Chipotle has seen steady sales growth, Subway has seen its US sales fall 3% -- the most of any of the top fast-food chains -- and, for the first time in seven years, it dropped to the third best-selling fast-food chain. It also probably doesn't help that the man who represents the Subway diet is currently linked to a child porn case.
"What Americans see as healthy has evolved," the Post says, "Subway hasn't." You mean millennials aren't into ham, salami, and bologna sandwiches?!??? For its part, Subway has said that it will drop artificial ingredients from its menu by 2017, but only after chains like Taco Bell and Pizza Hut announced they were. Ugh, what a follower.
Now, just out of curiosity, has anyone concerned with eating healthy ever considered not eating fast food?
Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and is not a fan of eating healthy. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.