Chipotle Is Engineering the Perfect Tortilla

Chipotle’s tortillas serve as the vehicle to stuff all that meat, salsa, cheese, rice, and guac into your face. And now, the goodies-holders are the key ingredient to Chipotle's plans for world domination, as the fast-casual chain is working on making even better and tastier flour tortilla that it can sling to hundreds of thousands of people every day.
According to a report by The New York Times, the company is hard at work in search of the perfect, moist, floppy flour tortilla in a special tortilla lab at Washington State University. Specifically, the burrito chain overlords want to create “artisanal” tortillas that taste better, have fewer ingredients, support the contents of a big-ass burrito, and can be produced at a massive scale.
One prototype tortilla Chipotle has experimented with contains just four ingredients — whole-wheat flour, water, oil, and salt — and eschews other ingredients, like preservatives. And once the company cracks the tortilla code, it might roll them out (and up!) at select restaurants and markets, according to the Times.
