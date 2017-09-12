Chipotle Sued for Using GMOs After Saying Its Menu Is GMO-Free

If there's one thing we can rely on in this world, it's burritos... at least, so we thought. As it turns out, even burritos can stab you in the back. Et tu, barbacoa?
In April, Chipotle announced that it was removing all genetically modified ingredients from its menu. But now, a San Francisco law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against the Mexican fast food chain, alleging the company is still using GMOs.
According to the suit, consumers felt the chain's advertising and marketing campaign (featuring sayings like "G-M-Over It," which honestly deserves a lawsuit brought against it for being terrible) is misleading, as many Chipotle menu items still contain GMOs. The suit claims Chipotle serves meat from animals that are fed GMOs like soy and corn, as well as dairy ingredients (sour cream and cheese) from farms that feed animals GMOs, and that the chain's drinks are made with corn syrup (another GMO).
The attorney filing the suit, Laurence D. King, writes, "Chipotle's advertising in its stores should have accurately informed customers about the source and quality of its ingredients and should not mislead consumers that they are serving food without GMOs when in fact they are."
Soooo, there could potentially be some free burritos riding on this outcome... right? Asking for a friend.
UPDATE, 9/1/15: Chipotle spokesperson Chris Arnold has given Fortune a comment on the suit: "The lawsuit is ‘meritless,' and ‘filled with inaccuracies,' he said in an email. ‘Chipotle has always been honest and transparent with its customers, and the messaging surrounding our use of non-GMO ingredients is no exception.'... He said that while the meat Chipotle serves is from animals fed GMO grains, ‘that does not mean that our meat is GMO, any more than people would be genetically modified if they ate GMO grains.'"
