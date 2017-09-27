The food industry needs help. That’s what motivated Chobani’s founder Hamdi Ulukaya to start the Chobani Food Incubator. The program’s goal is to find food startups that produce delicious, nutritious, affordable products, and use Chobani’s resources to help these companies grow. Of the 450 applicants, 6 were selected for access to the program (3 of which are founded by millennials). We profiled a few of these upstart companies looking to take on Big Food and make the world a tastier place.
Sponsored
Chobani’s Food Incubator is Helping Startups Take on the Food Industry
By Thrillist Published On 08/31/2017 By Thrillist @Thrillist Published On 08/31/2017