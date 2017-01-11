The Crazy & Controversial History Behind the Beloved Chopped Cheese Sandwich

After the article dropped earlier this year, its legend spread way beyond its Harlem roots, with a video from Business Insider calling it NYC's answer to the Philly cheesesteak, and a $15 version of the sandwich that hotshot chef April Bloomfield debuted in her new restaurant White Gold. Both the video and Bloomfield were called out for appropriating the sandwich.

So First We Feast decided to give the sandwich the documentary treatment it deserves. The film (below), which was released yesterday, takes a look at the history of the sandwich, the neighborhoods in NYC you can find it in (and the ones you can't), and how it became intertwined with the hip-hop scene. This is more than just a doc about a sandwich, it's about the people who prepare it and eat it, and why it became so damn popular.