Lemon, Pecorino, and Red Onion Topping Yield: Makes enough for 1 focaccia

Ingredients: ½ pound young pecorino or manchego, thinly shaved

lemons, sliced into paper-thin rounds and seeds removed

½ red onion, very thinly sliced into rings

Leaves from 1 rosemary sprig

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling