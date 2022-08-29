Two-Dozen Classic Donuts, Ranked

Our team fiercely debated all these questions as we argued over this American breakfast staple. And although, in general, all donuts are good donuts. (I mean they’re fried pieces of dough covered in sugar, where can you really go wrong here?) But there can only be one greatest donut. Here is how these classic donuts stack up.

What makes a perfect classic donut shop donut? Is cake or yeast a preferable base for glazes and cinnamon sugar? Is there really a place in the stomachs of people over the age of seven for sprinkles on donuts?

24. Plain Cake

The manifestation of the sad trombone wah wah sound, plain cake is just not it. Of the simple, glaze-free donuts, there are just better options. Plain—it’s in the name!—is too dense, its tight crumb mocking you at every bite, unofficially voted by its peers most likely to be a choking hazard. It can barely survive more than two dunks in a cup of hot coffee, which is ostensibly its only redeeming quality.

23. Coconut Cake

There’s no way around it—coconut is controversial. Some are partial to the flavor for its undeniably tropical associations and others can’t stand it for that same reason. So when it comes to the flavor in donut form, it’s not our preferred pick for the baker’s dozen. Plus, there is something so off-putting about the scratchy texture of the shaved coconut strands on top that we’d rather opt out of selecting one entirely.

22. Lemon Jelly

The premise of a lemon jelly donut is sound, but the execution is usually disappointing. The “jelly” in these donuts are hardly jelly, but mostly gloppy cornstarch mixtures with an artificial lemon flavor in an unnatural shade of yellow. Unlike a raspberry or strawberry jelly donut, there is no discernable texture in the lemon filling besides gumminess. Maybe a fresh lemony donut would have ranked higher.

21. Chocolate Cake

If the plain cake is too dry, at least this one’s got a little flavor. But even still, the chocolate cake donut is one that you never want too much of. We much prefer a chocolate cake donut hole, which offers a perfect pop of richness without being too overpowering.

20. Cinnamon Bun

While this donut makes sense in theory—what’s not to love when it comes to cinnamon, glaze, and fried dough—it ultimately falls flat for us. They are definitely still worth it if you’re needing your sugar fix, but we’d rather just get the donut’s predecessor, a freshly baked cinnamon roll.

19. Strawberry Frosted

These are the kinds of donuts you reach for as a kid, not because they actually taste that good, but because they’re pretty to look at. The thing about the strawberry frosted is you know full well it isn’t going to taste like real strawberries. And that’s ok. It’s delightfully artificial.

18. Buttermilk Bar

The buttermilk bar could be higher on this list, if it wasn’t so dense and the old fashion donut wasn’t a better version of itself. Because of how thick buttermilk bars are, they take a bit longer to fry, and seemingly absorb more grease. The first bite is euphoric: crunchy, oily, with a tender crumb on the inside. But halfway through, it becomes more of a challenge. It’s still beloved and a great donut, but does not make our top 10.

17. Maple Glazed

Maybe it’s because fall is on the horizon, but maple-glazed donuts scored way higher than we expected in a very informal poll. One common complaint is that the beige-colored frosting tends to be overly sweet and taste artificial, but if you can find one glazed with pure maple syrup, ground cinnamon, and even a little cardamom, you could swear you’ve been transported to a farmstand on the side of the road in Vermont.

16. Bear Claw

Perhaps better known as a quirky character on New Girl, a bear claw is more Danish than donut. This hybrid treat seems like it’d be picked last for dodgeball despite its burly moniker. What makes this particular pastry low on the list is its flat, limp, yeasted-dough shape. The almond paste is nice, but there are so many other better almond pastries out there. We could be convinced that this isn’t a donut at all.

15. Sugar Round

These are the demure version of a powdered sugar donut; they are airy and subtle but still fulfill our perpetual craving for some sugary fried dough. While the sugar round, at times, can be a bit underwhelming compared to its counterparts, it is perfect for those times when a glaze is just too much, and it works great alongside a hot cup of coffee.

14. Powdered Sugar

This is a proletarian donut. A working class donut, the every man’s breakfast, a snack for stoners and perpetually food-stained children alike—there is an accessibility here. You need not seek it out at specialty bakeries where lines stretch down the block. Go to a convenience store and there it is! That’s dependability. But it’s kind of an arrogant treat, too. No other dessert snack humbles you like the powdered donut that announces its presence with snowy fingerprints on your face, shirt, fingers, or all of the above.

13. Apple Cider Cake

Once you spot these at the farmers’ market, you know it’s time for your annual Gilmore Girls rewatch. The apple cider donut, baked with cider-infused cake batter and dipped in cinnamon sugar, is the sweet kiss of fall. When done right, it’s slightly crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. They’re best eaten warm, out of a grease-stained brown paper bag.