How To Make Chocolate Whoopie Pies Like A Pro

Even though multiple states are in disagreement over where they originated, whoopie pies are a mix between a cookie, pie, and cake from New England. Maine even made them the official state treat in 2011. But whether you side with Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, or Maine, one thing is undebatable: whoopie pies are delicious when they’re made right.

Stacy Begin (who’s on Team Maine) is the owner of Two Fat Cats Bakery in Portland, Maine where whoopies are made fresh everyday. For a pie that’s only about three inches in size, I quickly learned from her that there is an art to making them.

“Our whoopie pies look very traditional. They look like what we think here in Maine a whoopie pie should look like, but we're a little more involved and we use a different take,” she says. “We have the traditional chocolate cake and it's a really nice chocolatey flavor. But in the filling, we do not use shortening. What we use instead is a marshmallow buttercream so the texture is really silky smooth and I think that's what makes it a little different than what you might regularly find here in Maine.”

When making them from scratch, Begin says the cake itself has to be moist. “I even like it a little bit if it sticks to the roof of your mouth,” she adds. And a good filling is one that’s not too sweet but still full of flavor. After all, when you bite into one, you don’t want to be greeted with a mouth full of sugar.

“The whoopie is just a really humble dessert or snack, so if it's a little messy, that's great. It shouldn't be too precious. It should be like you're dying to dig into it and you're licking your fingers and you've got crumbs around your mouth,” she says. “That's a good whoopie pie.”

While the whoopies at Two Fat Cats Bakery are made slightly differently, Begin created a recipe for two dozen classic ones that’s suitable for home bakers. Just in time for National Pi Day.