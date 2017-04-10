Cleveland’s West Side Market Is A National Treasure

A A nyone who has spent more than, oh, say, five minutes with me knows that I harbor an unwavering, some might even argue stridently irrational, love for my hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. The fact that I no longer live along the shores of Lake Erie merely adds an émigré’s fervor to my devotion. Friends and acquaintances regularly forgive (I think?) my constant musings on subjects including but not limited to: the 1995 Indians starting lineup, the 30 Rock Cleveland episode, LeBron James, our underrated art museum (and other cultural institutions), and the safety issues associated with eating Lake Erie perch (many).