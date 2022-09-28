Your Next Dinner Party Needs This Warm Coconut Crab Dip

The kari leaves are quick to follow, adding a pine-lime flavor. They’re also referred to as curry leaves, but Jaisinghani prefers this spelling to make the distinction that kari leaves and curries are not intrinsically connected: Sometimes they go in a curry recipe, and sometimes they don’t.

“When I first came from India, it was a flavor that I missed so much, because I couldn’t find them anywhere. So I would bring them back dried in my suitcase,” Jaisinghani says. “They’re like lemongrass in that you can’t duplicate lemongrass in food.” Kari leaves, which are a very hardy plant, are fairly easy to grow in many parts of the U.S.

Once you’ve added the leeks and tomatoes, you’ll finish things off with garam masala— Jaisinghani recommends trying your hand at the homemade stuff. It’s a matter of combining whole pods of spices like cardamom and anise, toasting until fragrant, then grinding into a powder. “If kept in a dark place, it’ll keep for three to six months. It’ll depend on the quality of the cinnamon you bought,” she explains. “But I would just continue to sniff it. If it smells really fragrant, it’s still good.”

In Masala, Jaisinghani deftly explains the order of spices. Those like turmeric, mustard seeds, coriander, and chili powder are usually added at the start, as they benefit from the cooking process. Garam masala—along with other aromatic spices, like cinnamon and mace—are finishers. “They tend to kind of dissipate if you add them at the beginning,” Jaisinghani says, so you need to preserve their aroma.