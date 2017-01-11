The Dumbest Turkey Screw-Ups From the Butterball Turkey Hotline

Maybe wait until after bath time to thaw a turkey

"The No. 1 question we get through live chat, email, and on the phone is this: How do you thaw a turkey? Recently, a mom called us who was just getting home from work. She had asked her husband to thaw the turkey and get it ready for Thanksgiving. When she walked upstairs, she found her husband giving their twin boys a bath, and next to those boys was a turkey floating in the bathtub as well. He thought he was doing a great job. In order to thaw your turkey properly, we want it in its own cold water bath... in the sink."

Snowstorms will not help your turkey thaw faster

"We had a call from Denver where a woman was thawing her turkey outside, which is totally fine to do, as it was below 40℉ at the time. But then Denver got hit with a big snowstorm, and she could not find the turkey. Luckily she was able to run out and get a fresh turkey. She called back later because she sent her grandkids out on a mission and they dug up the yard and found the turkey. The good news is that they could use it for another holiday."