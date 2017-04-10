The Cookbook Project Is Changing How New Orleans Eats

The Cookbook Project wants you to eat better and they're taking a hands-on approach to make sure it happens. By training local Food Literacy Educators in various communities, the Cookbook Project implements a healthy eating curriculum through classes for underserved area youth. Their educators have trained in 35 different U.S. states and 22 countries.
It's not just about food -- it's about inclusiveness and open-mindedness. In addition to creating healthier communities, the Cookbook Project encourages curiosity, creativity, and innovation in their students' daily lives.
This video focuses on the Cookbook Project's efforts in New Orleans, where co-founders Adam Aronovitz and Alissa Bilfield have seen kids excited to embrace cooking with their peers.
