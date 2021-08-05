‘Cooking With Paris’ Is a Glitzy, Star-Studded Delight That Is Not About Cooking

The first thing you need to know about Netflix’s new show, Cooking With Paris, is that it’s not a cooking show. Unless you’ve never made French toast, there’s not much to learn from Paris Hilton’s bedazzled, written-in-gel-pen cookbook.

But what the show will offer you is the easy-breezy entertainment of watching celebrities interact with each other in the “ordinary” environment that is the kitchen. It’s inspiring to see Kim Kardashian embrace the efficiency of being a morning person, jumping to do the dishes once the frittata is put in the oven. It’s fun to witness Saweetie’s laid-back energy, as she imprecisely throws whole limes and cilantro stems into a pan of shrimp.

Each episode begins with a grocery shopping scene, in which Hilton dons an outfit fit for the Met Gala to source ingredients for her upcoming meal. She then spends some solo-time prepping the meal一save for an appearance from her little dog一before her guest arrives.

The lineup includes Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, and Kathy and Nicky Hilton. In the first episode, Hilton and Kardashian make a “Breakfast in the Clouds,” consisting of toasted blue marshmallows (a nod to Hilton’s favorite cereal, Lucky Charms), French Toast encrusted with Frosted Flakes, and a fritatta. At the end, Hilton and her guest will retreat to a dining room elaborately decorated to fit the meal’s theme (think: a jungle in Tulum, or a 1950s diner) and share a candid conversation.