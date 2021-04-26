This Weed-Friendly Airbnb Is Redefining What It Means to Make Space

“We knew there was something there, and we wanted to put our foot in the door of the cannabis industry,” says Jacqara.

They were the first listing for the state of Detroit on the Bud and Breakfast site, and their first guest made their reservation in January 2019. Though the visitor didn’t actually rent the space for the night.

“They were in from Ohio for a job interview, and just wanted a space to relax beforehand—to talk to someone who knew the city well,” recalls Jessica. “They just smoked, chatted, and went on their way.” Little did they know that their first guest’s less conventional approach to their listing was a major hint at what lay ahead for their home.

For the time being, though, things stayed slow. They did a big renovation in the fall of 2019, making a bigger commitment to the concept and remodeling their spare bedroom. Jessica redecorated, featuring her and Jacqara’s vast collection of copper art and cookware, and they coined themselves Copper House.

And then, COVID-19 hit. They made a full stop, and questioned everything.

In February of 2020, however, an unexpected DM interrupted their existential spiral. A local photographer was looking for private space that could be styled for a photoshoot with a couple influencers. They just needed a non-populated, clean, well-appointed space that could be customized to fit their needs for the afternoon. The Jacksons said yes, and immediately started offering this as a package. And just like that, they saw the vast potential of their own space.

“It’s always a surprise to us, because it’s literally our house,” laughs Jessica. “We’re truly a community-activated space. They told us what they needed and how they wanted to use the space. We learned over time what worked best for them, and we’ve got big plans for more.”