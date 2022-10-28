Bring Ghetto Gastro’s Cornbread, Crab Salad, and Caviar Dish to the Next Function

Photo courtesy of Black Power Kitchen, design by Maitane Romagosa

Where once we might have impressed dinner party guests by reaching for a rare Prince or Minnie Riperton press, these days we find ourselves pulling the spines of cookbooks like Evan Funke’s American Sfoglino or Nicole A. Taylor’s Watermelon & Red Birds instead. Too pretty to get lost in our bookshelves, such cookbooks are begging to be presented as a topic of conversation, exposing us to vibrant perspectives on what we eat and how we prepare and gather around food. Black Power Kitchen, which published on October 19, falls into this class of art-driven culinary literature. The cookbook-meets-textbook from Ghetto Gastro—a Bronx-based food collective comprised of Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao, and Lester Walker—expands the group’s ethos into an epic. You’ll return to its pages not just for recipes, but photos, poems, manifestos, history lessons, visual art, and tributes (there’s a foreword from culinary historian and luminary Dr. Jessica B. Harris) that celebrate the global influence of the African Diaspora. A magnum opus of their food philosophies in print, Black Power Kitchen builds on the trio’s decade of work: global pop-ups, food drives, a kitchenware line, and a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Tokyo, Japan. And because food weaves its way into everything, from cultural and religious traditions to social justice and the climate crisis, Black Power Kitchen is just as thorough, highlighting disparities like food apartheid while also celebrating the innovation that persists in spite of them.

“We talk about how food is a weapon and how it’s weaponized against our people when we have easier access to soda and chips than we do to fresh produce.”

“We’re not the first people to cook food, or to curate art, or to think about this as postmodernism, but I think this specific vernacular in which we approach the practice is singular,” Gray explains. “That has always felt like a challenge and I feel like this book gives people the ability to understand it. For a decade, we’ve existed in the abstract, of being a hard-to-explain thing, and now it’s like, ‘All right. Boom, you’ve got it right here.’” The confluence of art and food, for some, can remain a hard-to-understand thing. Ghetto Gastro has long challenged assumptions, stereotypes, and biases about what Black food is and isn’t, where it comes from and where it’s going. Now they do so in written form. Every recipe in the cookbook is vegetarian or pescatarian, partially in homage to West African and pre-colonial diets that were largely plant-based. “We talk about how food is a weapon and how it’s weaponized against our people when we have easier access to soda and chips than we do to fresh produce,” Serrao says. “We want to flip all those narratives on their heads and show people different ways to consume these ingredients. How to prepare them, flavor first, and with a strong story to show that what you put into your body is going to affect what you put out into the world.” If the stunning photos in Black Power Kitchen are any indication, what you’ll be putting into your body is fit for any Michelin-starred fine-dining restaurant, with compelling options like Maroon Shrooms, Roasted Plantain Gelato, and, of course, their signature Triple Cs dish, which combines cornbread, crab salad, and caviar into one rich delicacy. “It’s the quintessential Ghetto Gastro dish,” Serrao declares. He laughs, saying, “I don’t know that we could ever do a function, not serve that, and make it out of the function alive.”

As part of the collective’s commitment to layer stories as they layer ingredients, the Triple Cs stands out for its symbolism.“The cornbread, for us, represents the initial collaboration between Indigenous Americans and enslaved Africans, with the sharing of knowledge, of corn, and constructing this bread that has basically become America's bread,” Serrao explains. The crab salad is a play on the disparaging expression “crabs in a barrel” or “crab mentality” usually aimed at disadvantaged communities to describe those that climb over each other to escape without pulling each other up and out. “Crabs don’t belong in a barrel, they belong on the beach or in the water,” Gray points out. “So when we’re talking about human beings who have been subjected to slavery, genocide, and other foul oppressive conditions, that’s not how it’s supposed to be either.” Even the caviar imparts a special meaning. “The caviar is the pinnacle of European luxury, but actually it’s not European—it originates in the Middle East and Asia—and this caviar is black. It rests on top of this cornbread and crab, making for a rich, decadent bite that’s layered with flavors and story,” Serrao says. For those making it at home, Serrao advises, “Just follow the recipe, follow the techniques, and don’t rush it. It might be a new technique for a lot of people because we cook our corn in butter and then use that as the base for our cornbread after you blend it. It’s a little bit more process than people might be used to compared to traditional cornbread, but it’s definitely worth the effort. Once you make it one time, I guarantee it won’t be the last.” But that’s just the first recipe in Black Power Kitchen. Read the full instructions below, but don’t forget to get a copy of what Gray, Serrao, and Walker hope will become a BIBLE of sorts, though Gray is quick to clarify, “To us, that acronym stands for Basic Instruction Before Leaving Earth. We want to see this book in curriculums, in libraries, and on required reading lists. We think every home needs it.”

Triple Cs Ingredients: For the cornbread • 14 ounces (3½ sticks/400 g) unsalted butter, plus more for greasing

• 2 cups (240 g) tipo “00” flour or all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

• 5 ½ cups (900 g) frozen corn kernels

• 1 cup (250 g) unsweetened oat milk

• 3 large (150 g) eggs

• 1 cup (160 g) cornmeal

• 1 cup (200 g) organic cane sugar

• 1 tablespoon kosher salt

• 1 ⅛ teaspoons (5 g) baking powder

• ½ teaspoon (3 g) baking soda For the crab salad • 1 pound (455 g) peekytoe crab meat, cleaned

• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

• 3 tablespoons crème fraîche

• 1 teaspoon lemon zest

• 9 ounces (255 g) beluga caviar or osetra caviar (the amount is your preference)

Directions: Make the cornbread

1. Heat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Grease two 9 x 5 inch (23 x 13 cm) loaf pans with butter and dust them with flour, tapping out any excess.

2. In a heavy-bottomed pot, melt the butter over high heat. Add the frozen corn and cook until golden brown, about 15 minutes.

3. Transfer the mixture to a blender, add the oat milk, and blend on high until smooth. Add the eggs and blend again until smooth. Set aside.

4. In a large bowl, stir together the flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients. Mix well. Pour the batter into the prepared pans.

5. Bake for 40 minutes, until the cornbread turns golden and the top begins to crack. Remove from the oven. Set the pans on trivets or a wire rack and let cool completely.

6. When the cornbread has cooled, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.

7. Turn the loaves out of the pans and set them right-side up on a cutting board or flat surface. Using a serrated knife, cut the loaves into equal slices about half-inch (1 cm) thick. Working in batches, place the cornbread slices into the heated dry skillet, leaving space between the slices. Sear each slice until golden brown on both sides, 1 to 2 minutes per side. As they finish, set aside on a rack.

Make the crab salad

1. In a large bowl, combine the crabmeat, chives, crème fraîche, and lemon zest. Stir gently to combine. Use immediately, or cover and chill for up to 2 days.

2. To plate your Triple Cs, divide the crab salad evenly among the cornbread slices and spread it evenly over the surface. Top each slice with a dollop of caviar and enjoy immediately.

