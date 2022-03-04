Dress Up Your Eggs with This Cornbread Toad-in-the-Hole Recipe

“It can be something as simple as, instead of cooking your vegetables on 350, turning your oven to 425 to get a little more caramelized, roasted flavor on the edges,” she says. “Or getting a store-bought rotisserie chicken, but then putting your favorite seasoning on the skin and popping it under the broiler just to crisp it up again.”

When it comes to Sunday breakfasts, Cheatham sees an opportunity to make use of the week’s leftovers, figuring out ways to enhance the flavors of what you already have on hand. “A weekend breakfast is always fun because you’ve got a little more time. You can wake up, be in your own space, and say, ‘Let's see what the hell I have in the refrigerator,’” she says.

And her take on the open-faced sandwich, the Cornbread Toad-in-the-Hole with Crab and Andouille, is designed for that casual reinvention. It’s ideal for cornbread that has already been sitting out for a day or two. Chop up whatever aromatics you have, sauté some sausage, and fold in crab meat if it’s available. “If you’ve got a scallion, great. If you’ve got half an onion knocking around in your refrigerator, chop that up. It’s very low pressure,” she says.

The recipe starts on the pan, just to get the egg whites set, and then calls for an additional bake. This two-part process is ideal for having guests over, allowing you to be more flexible with time. “Say you’ve got one or two people stopping by to have brunch at your place. They’re bringing champagne, you're cooking the food,” Cheatham explains. “You can just leave them on the tray and then when your guests get there, pop them in the oven.”