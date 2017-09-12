Food & Drink

Costco Pizza-Saucing is the Most Mesmerizing Thing You'll See All Day

Youtube/Jake Abbott

Good luck doing anything (other than maybe going to Costco) today.

This hypnotizing video of Costco's automatic pizza sauce dispenser doing its thing is worth watching through 10-20 times. And, if you're so inspired, it's also probably not a bad time to go get some.

But also, is pizza-saucing by hand so grueling of a process that this is necessary? Like, come on.

Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and is banned from Costco. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.

