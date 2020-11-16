Food & Drink 9 Cranberry Dishes That Belong on Your Holiday Table

Thanksgiving is on the way, and that means one thing: cranberry sauce. (OK, it also means turkey and pie and stuffing, but you get the point.) Cranberry sauce is such a turkey day staple, it’s known to spark spirited debates over which is better: canned or homemade. Luckily, there are so many alternative ways to enjoy cranberries this holiday season. Whether you’re looking for a surefire appetizer or a picture-ready ham, these are the cranberry dishes -- all made with Ocean Spray® products -- that should make an appearance on your menu this year.

A pairing made in heaven: Cranberry Brie Bites If Brie usually makes a showing on your charcuterie boards, branch out this year by trying these Cranberry Brie Bites. It’s a classic Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat combo, with the tang of the cranberries balancing out the creaminess of the cheese. If you’re sensitive to acidity, you can adjust the amount of sugar used, or go a little light on the lemon juice. But no matter how you personalize it, you’ll end up with the perfect holiday appetizer.

An offbeat appetizer: Ultimate Party Meatballs You might not be throwing any potlucks this year, but these three-ingredient meatballs make a foolproof last-minute dish for a special occasion. Cranberry sauce on meatballs might sound zany at first, but when combined with the chili sauce, it gives them a sweet and spicy effect that wows. Plus, using jellied cranberry sauce gives the meatballs that familiar Thanksgiving flavor.

An adaptable side: Cranberry and Apple Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad We’re always looking for new ways to serve salad, so this slightly sweet Brussels sprouts version is a game changer. The apples and Craisins® dried cranberries make it a great accompaniment to pork dishes, or you can add pieces of leftover turkey and serve it as a quick and seasonal lunch. Mostly, though, it’s just an adaptable side dish that takes advantage of Brussels sprouts season.

For nailing the perfect centerpiece entree: Holiday Glazed Ham Big occasions call for big dishes, and few things make a bigger statement than pulling a beautifully glazed ham out of the oven. Sweet glazes help balance out the saltiness of ham, and this cranberry sauce, apricot preserve, and honey mustard glaze does that and more, giving a tartness and complexity that will main your pièce de résistance pop.

For getting into the spirit of the season: Festive Cranberry Punch This punch, made with cranberry juice, is a classic holiday party drink -- one that may or may not end up getting spiked before the night is over (spiced rum will do the trick if you’re interested). To really step up your presentation, top it off with an ice ring embedded with cranberries (fresh or frozen). To make one, just fill a Bundt pan with cranberries, orange slices, and any other garnishes you wish, then top with water and throw it in the freezer.

For staying toasty: Warm Cranberry Wassail In case you’re wondering what “wassailing” is, it was sort of a proto-caroling where holiday singers offered their audiences some wassail to drink. Caroling or not, this warm punch made with cranberry juice cocktail will certainly put you in the spirit of the season, with cloves, cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg to keep you cozy. It’s the perfect after-dinner drink for this season.

For combining the two best parts of fall: Cranberry Pumpkin Bread Cranberry + pumpkin is basically an autumnal flavor bomb, ideal for gearing up for some brisk pre-meal strolls and cozy day-after brunches. This recipe as-is isn’t too sweet, going more for the nutty allspice flavor of pumpkin bread, but you could always make it more dessert-y by adding in chocolate chips.

A twist on a classic: Cranberry Nut Pie If pumpkin, pecan, and apple pies have been done to death on your holiday menu already, switch up your dessert game with this cranberry-walnut pie. With a consistency similar to classic pecan pie, this version has a slightly nuttier flavor mixed with the fruitiness of cranberries. It’s sure to be an instant new classic (just check the comments on the recipe page of people saying they’ve been making it for decades).