True Tales of Terrible, Gross Kids in Restaurants (And Their Horrible Parents)

"I finally get the ranch out and everyone seems happy. So far, so good, so I go and check to see if anyone would like anything else, and they just want the check, so I bring the tab out and it's something like $250. Our restaurant didn't do the whole added gratuity thing for large parties, because honestly it had never come up before. Everyone gets their money out on the table and they add it all up. Everyone says how great it was, thanking me for working so hard, and left a huge mess for me to clean up.

"After I go through and get their money to put in the register, I realize not only have they stiffed me (which was common enough in rural Oklahoma), but they have actually shorted me about $6. I call the owner to let him know the problem so he won't freak out when the register doesn't match, and he says no problem, I'll just take it out of your check. So basically, I worked my ass off for free so this huge group of assholes could have a pizza party for their kids' baseball team." -- Rex Thomas