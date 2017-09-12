Food & Drink

Creepsters Are Flocking To See This "McDonald's Goddess"

By Published On 08/18/2015 By Published On 08/18/2015
Raindog

Trending

related

Amazon Is Finally Coming to Your Apple TV

related

You Can Fly 11 Stories Over Las Vegas Like Superman

related

Here's Why Stephen King Says You Should Stay on a Motel's Top Floor

related

Nintendo Warns Paying More Than $80 for a SNES Classic Is a Rip-Off

Stuff You'll Like

related

Anthony Bourdain Reveals The One Country He'll Never Visit

related

Chili's Is Killing Off Nearly Half of Its Menu

related

Florida Grocery Stores Are Selling Hurricane Irma Cakes and People Don’t Know How to Feel

A beautiful "goddess" works as a cashier at a McDonald's in Taiwan, according to a bunch of creepy dudes on the Internet. Which, there are lots of those.

Swarms of guys are reportedly flocking to a Taipei City Mickey D's to stare at a female employee, who has been described as "doll-like" and even dubbed as the "McDonald's Goddess," according to a report by Mashable. The frenzy apparently started after a blogger known as RainDog posted photos of the worker online, ultimately prompting "fans" to pile into to the location to ogle at her like a bunch of McCreeps.

Related

related

We Ate (and Ranked) Everything on McDonald's Secret Menu

related

We Ate (and Ranked) Everything on McDonald's Secret Menu
RainDog

While it seems like the worker doesn't mind all the attention (she has over 45,000 followers on Instagram), the crowds of people are apparently causing problems at the McDonald's, where the store manager said he's frustrated by the crowding and some visitors leaving without buying anything, according to the report. Regardless, this is all just a super-sized order of strange. As if burger-slinging clowns and purple...whatever the hell Grimace is weren't scary enough.
 
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is thoroughly creeped out. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Stuff You'll Like