Creepsters Are Flocking To See This "McDonald's Goddess"

A beautiful "goddess" works as a cashier at a McDonald's in Taiwan, according to a bunch of creepy dudes on the Internet. Which, there are lots of those.
Swarms of guys are reportedly flocking to a Taipei City Mickey D's to stare at a female employee, who has been described as "doll-like" and even dubbed as the "McDonald's Goddess," according to a report by Mashable. The frenzy apparently started after a blogger known as RainDog posted photos of the worker online, ultimately prompting "fans" to pile into to the location to ogle at her like a bunch of McCreeps.
While it seems like the worker doesn't mind all the attention (she has over 45,000 followers on Instagram), the crowds of people are apparently causing problems at the McDonald's, where the store manager said he's frustrated by the crowding and some visitors leaving without buying anything, according to the report. Regardless, this is all just a super-sized order of strange. As if burger-slinging clowns and purple...whatever the hell Grimace is weren't scary enough.
