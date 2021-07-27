What’s The Difference Between a Crumble, Cobbler, and Crisp?

Crisps. Crumbles. Cobblers. These three words form the triumvirate of summertime desserts. They’re ideal for when the berries and peaches are overflowing, but you don’t have the energy to make anything fussy. A simple dessert that’s low-effort yet rustically beautiful is just the ticket.

“In a word—yum!” says Cheryl Day, the owner of Back In The Day Bakery in Savannah, Georgia and author of The Back in the Day Bakery Cookbook. Day loves to bake a pie, but understands how these desserts provide an easier alternative for those of us intimidated by rolling out dough. “They’re such easy desserts to make. You don't have to be a perfect baker to make them, they’re all pretty simple.”

There’s minimal prep required for this trio—no chilling, no resting, and no rising. For the most part, you’re tossing your fruit in some sugar and spices before smothering them in an easy-to-prepare topping. When it comes to choosing the fruit for your crisp, crumble, or cobbler, Day opts to use whatever is in season.

“If I had to pick a favorite, I would definitely pick blackberries,” she says. “There’s just something very nostalgic about blackberries for me personally and using them is very easy.” But you can’t go wrong with peaches, plums, or blueberries, either. Apples are ideal when fall rolls around.

But these desserts are often confused for one another. So here are the three quintessential summer desserts and their distinguishing features. Whichever one you make, serving it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream is absolutely mandatory.