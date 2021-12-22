Use This Waffle Maker For Just About Anything

Listen, a waffle iron can be used to iron out a plethora of foods, and that is a miracle of science. To waffle a food is to increase surface area that touches heat, thereby increasing the potential for a seared crunch. Plus, who doesn’t love tiny, repetitive compartments to fill with sauce?

Well, we’ve found the ideal gadget to make all your waffling aspirations a reality. The best part is that it comes from a group that is also trying to better the world around them. The ROTO Waffle Maker was created thanks to a partnership between Crux and Ghetto Gastro (CRUXGG) at Target. Ghetto Gastro is a New York-based collective of chefs and food enthusiasts that have strong ties to the Bronx specifically. The group’s mission has been to address food injustices that directly impact the lives of people of color, seniors, low-income families, folks who have previously been incarcerated, and disproportionately affected communities experiencing higher rates of Covid-19.