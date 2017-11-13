The Florida City That Created Cubanos (It's Not Miami)

When you think about Cubans in Florida, you might not think of Tampa. But you should! Sure, TODAY, Miami has the biggest concentration of Cuban-Americans in the state -- and the country, for that matter.
But back in the 19th century, before Miami was even a CITY, it was here, in Tampa, that the cigar industry boomed and the iconic Cuban sandwich was born. You know: soft Cuban bread, shredded pork, glazed ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, and -- as is custom ONLY in Tampa -- Genoa salami. And while Miami basks in its well-deserved reputation as the epicenter of modern Cuban America, 400,000 Tampans patiently wait for their town to get its historic cubano due.
